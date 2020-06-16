Center Valley Dentist Reopens to Offer Dental Implants in Safe, Comfortable Environment

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental are once again accepting patients.

Castle Dental in Center Valley resumed its normal operations on June 8, offering general and cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley.

We’re taking every step possible to make sure they feel safe and are kept healthy.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is once again open to offer safe, affordable, and high-quality general and cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley. Services available from the Lehigh Valley dentist include cleanings, dental implants, CEREC crowns, and tooth whitening.

Dental implants are one of the most popular dental treatments available due to their natural look and durability. At Castle Dental, state-of-the-art technology helps ensure that implants fit comfortably and blend seamlessly with existing teeth.

The Center Valley dentist is following stringent safety procedures to ensure patients are kept healthy. Face masks are worn at all times and all common areas are being regularly disinfected.

“We are looking forward to seeing patients again,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “We’re taking every step possible to make sure they feel safe and are kept healthy.”

To learn more about cleanings, crowns, and dental implants in Center Valley, request an appointment with Castle Dental by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.



About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.