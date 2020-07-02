PARAMOUNT BUSINESS JETS AND EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS ANNOUNCE MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Paramount Business Jets Mid Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Villa Vitti St Barts Les Jolies Eaux Mustique The Great House Barbados

Collaboration between Exceptional Villas and Paramount Business Jets

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas has partnered with Paramount Business Jets, a leading private jet charter provider worldwide. It is now possible to combine a private jet charter with a luxury private island or one of the world’s best and most luxurious fully staffed villas to enjoy a completely private and safe vacation like no other.

Exceptional Villas who are the number one villa rental company on Trust Pilot, offer the utmost in luxury vacation rentals tailored to client’s requirements. Each of the private jet vacation rentals is fully staffed and have many of the 5-star facilities and amenities found in a luxury boutique hotel but with more privacy and space. Safety, security, and flexibility are at the forefront of the private jet vacations offered by Exceptional and Paramount.

The partnership allows guests to charter any size aircraft, anywhere in the world, at a moment’s notice. Regardless of where they want to fly to and the number of passengers, Paramount Business Jets can get you there safely and in style! With access to over 15,000 private jets and a decade of experience, it is possible to access the ideal private jets at the most competitive rates.

This partnership allows Paramount Business Jets and Exceptional villas to offer the best Villas combined with the best private jet charter flights with discounts of up to 50% on available empty leg flights and discounted one-way charter flights. There are no initiation fees, acquisitions costs or membership fees. The charter is available on-demand on a per-trip basis. It is also possible to take advantage of the Paramount private jet card membership program to further simplify and streamline your jet charter travel experience.

The private jet vacations focus on destinations which are COVID-19 FREE for further peace of mind.

EXAMPLES ARE

HAWKSBILL VILLA IN TURKS AND CAICOS: An eight-bedroom, fully staffed beachfront villa located on Grace Bay beach, widely recognized as the worlds best beach.

VILLA VITTI IN ST BARTS: A five-bedroom extremely private villa with stunning infinity pool and exclusive access to the facilities of the Eden Rock Hotel. Click Here for More Information

THE GREAT HOUSE IN BARBADOS – a full service twelve-bedrooms beachfront mansion with 22 staff and facilities such as swimming pool, gym, cinema room, in-house spa, boats and tennis courts.

LAZY LIZARD IN ANTIGUA: An exquisite six-bedroom fully staffed beachfront villa located on the exclusive Jumby Bay Private Island just 5 minutes by boat from the mainland.

RIO CHICO IN JAMAICA: A spectacular eight-bedroom entirely staffed oceanfront estate located near Ocho Rios. Rico Chico has 14 acres of private grounds.

TRANQUILLITY COVE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS: Another exquisite six-bedroom oceanfront vacation rental with infinity pool, hot tub and children’s playground

LES JOLIE EAUX IN MUSTIQUE: Originally the vacation home of Princess Margaret, Les Jolie Eaux is an extremely luxurious five-bedroom villa located on Musique Private island.

NECKAR ISLAND IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: Widely considered to be the world’s most exclusive private island, Neckar is a complete paradise.

Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, said, we are thrilled to partner with Paramount Business Jets and be able to offer our clients extremely safe, secure and flexible vacations.

EACH OF THE PRIVATE JET VACATIONS ALSO INCLUDE THE EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE

• VIP Meet and Greet & Airport Fast-track Included

• Complimentary Airport Transfers

• Complimentary Champagne reception on arrival

• Dedicated complimentary Pre-arrival concierge

• 24/7 on-island concierge

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

