Seven Solutions and Orolia Launch Global Partnership

GRANADA, ANDALUCíA, ESPAñA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Solutions and Orolia have established a strategic partnership to deliver extremely resilient, accurate, and stable time and frequency for global military, commercial and critical infrastructure applications.

This industry-first collaboration brings together two world-leading companies. Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Timing and Atomic Clocks, and Seven Solutions is the world leader in White Rabbit sub-nanosecond data transfer and synchronization technology.

The Seven Solutions-Orolia partnership will address the ultra-precise, resilient timing and frequency requirements of industries such as defense, aerospace, data centers, telecom, financial services, smart grids and other critical infrastructure. Together, the companies will offer the most advanced and proven solutions to help protect these critical applications against disruption and manipulation of their PNT services, including GPS/GNSS jamming, spoofing and outages.

“This partnership is a key example of Orolia’s commitment to combining best in class technologies into more robust Resilient PNT solutions for our customers,” said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. “Those who require the most accurate, extremely precise time and frequency technology will now also benefit from an unprecedented level of resilience to protect critical PNT data sources, for more confidence and peace of mind.”

In its industry-leading position, Orolia has the unique expertise to offer an unparalleled modular approach to Resilient PNT, which includes a combination of GNSS signals protected with Interference Detection and Mitigation (IDM) technology, together with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) secure alternative signals. Now the Orolia-Seven Solutions partnership also offers terrestrial sub-nanosecond time distribution from distant and potentially redundant locations. Orolia’s Resilient PNT suite also provides continuous protection assurance with vulnerability testing to keep pace with emerging threats.

Eduardo Ros, CEO D. and Co-founder of Seven Solutions said, “The goal is to offer the best time transfer and frequency distribution solutions in terms of accuracy, reliability and interoperability. Many segments, such as Finance and 5G Telecommunications, are developing new functionalities that require ultra-accurate time distribution accuracy. Reliability is enhanced with built-in redundant resources and network-based failover mechanisms. Finally, in order to maximize interoperability, our solution for time transfer is based on the White Rabbit concept that has been pushed over the last decade to become the basis of the standard High Accuracy time transfer profile (within the recent release of IEEE 1588 of precision time protocol).”

This new partnership between Seven Solutions and Orolia will facilitate global operations and naturally integrate with reliable time sources. Seven Solutions will focus on bringing the best-in-class time and frequency distribution. The partnership will be able to offer the best timing right from the source to the end nodes, integrating the best solutions in terms of accuracy, reliability and interoperability. For more information on Seven Solutions products click here.

About National Resilient PNT Initiatives

Global critical infrastructure requires continuous access to accurate, reliable PNT data. The US and the UK are already advancing national programs to increase protection for this essential data. The US is increasing PNT data protection across a wide range of critical infrastructure programs with the Executive Order on PNT. In the UK, Resilient Time Distribution has become a national priority through the National Timing Center Programme. These programs include key steps such as establishing PNT profiles and conducting vulnerability testing to identify weaknesses. Next, Resilient PNT solutions will provide additional layers of protection so that critical infrastructure can continuously prevent, respond and recover from PNT data threats over time.

About Seven Solutions

Seven Solutions (www.sevensols.com) is the global leader in ultra-accurate and deterministic time transfer and frequency distribution for industrial and scientific applications. For over ten years, Seven Solutions has worked successfully in cutting-edge projects from different sectors such as telecommunications, smart-grid, aerospace, defense and scientific facilities (e.g. particle accelerators and radio-telescopes). From science as innovation engine, the company offers solutions towards a massive adoption of ultra-accurate timing to be exploited in Finance, Defense, Aerospace and enable next generation of mobile telecom infrastructure (5G).

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS/GNSS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide.

