Attorney General Fox Statement on Calls to 'Defund Police'

“Recent calls by some misguided individuals to defund law enforcement agencies in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy are not only reckless overreactions to a serious situation, but are an insult to the thousands of good law enforcement officers across our country who put their lives on the line every day to protect public safety. I am dedicated to equal justice for all, and to ensuring that the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and our Police Safety Officer Standards and Training Council continue to uphold rigorous standards that protect the rights, lives, and property of all.”

-Montana Attorney General Tim Fox

