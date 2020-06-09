Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,016 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Rusk County Death Investigation

SHELDON, Wis. – Law enforcement in Rusk County are investigating the deaths of two individuals in the town of Sheldon, Wis.

 

On June 7, 2020, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sheldon after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased.

 

The victims are a married couple who resided at the residence:

  • Robert D. Rosolowski, age 73
  • Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, age 70

Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide, and law enforcement have arrested and booked three suspects into the Rusk County Jail:

  • Adam R. Rosolowski, 21 years old (booking photo attached)
  • Joseph W. Falk, 17 years old (booking photo attached)
  • Juvenile male

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

You just read:

UPDATE: Rusk County Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.