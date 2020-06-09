UPDATE: Rusk County Death Investigation

SHELDON, Wis. – Law enforcement in Rusk County are investigating the deaths of two individuals in the town of Sheldon, Wis.

On June 7, 2020, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sheldon after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased.

The victims are a married couple who resided at the residence:

Robert D. Rosolowski, age 73

Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, age 70

Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide, and law enforcement have arrested and booked three suspects into the Rusk County Jail:

Adam R. Rosolowski, 21 years old (booking photo attached)

(booking photo attached) Joseph W. Falk, 17 years old (booking photo attached)

(booking photo attached) Juvenile male

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.