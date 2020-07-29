Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste To Ensure a Navy Veteran in Texas with Lung Cancer Gets Compensation that might Exceed $100,000 If they Had Asbestos Exposure

"We have endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Texas who now has lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos typically decades ago-Get Compensated.” — Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Texas who now has lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos typically decades ago. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. If the Navy Veteran spent his career in the navy their compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"The lawyers at the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades nationwide and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. Most people who have lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this sounds like you, your husband or your dad please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Special note from the Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: "If you Navy Veteran loved one died from lung cancer within the last year and you are certain he had ongoing asbestos exposure in the navy prior to 1982-the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste might be able to get the family compensated-provided no previous claim had been filed. For more information please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. https://Texas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Ford Hood, Fort Bliss or Lakeland Air Force Base, a power plant worker at one of Texas’s dozens of nuclear or conventional power plants, a oil refinery worker at one of Texas’s numerous oil refineries, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.