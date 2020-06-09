Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Realign Mission During COVID-19

Office Activity Update - April 23, 2020

In a continuing effort to ensure that the Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors follow their mission to increase economic opportunities between Rhode Island and other countries, the group held a Zoom call to strategize on how to productively connect with international leaders during COVID-19.

Participant Stan Sheer provided an update on research he conducted to determine what small grants and other opportunities are available to help small business owners in Rhode Island.

The group will schedule a series of meetings with world leaders in health and economics to discuss best practices in countries that are ahead of the United States in COVID-19 reopening strategies.