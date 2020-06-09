Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor's Office Participates in Weekly Sessions on COVID-19 and Long-Term Care

Office Activity Update - April/May 2020

Staff members from the Office of Lt. Governor Dan McKee have participated in a series of 6 weekly session on the effects of COVID-19 on older adults in the State of Rhode Island. The calls, sponsored by the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging, were held to offer health care providers the opportunity to get the most up to date information on COVID-19 responses as they relate to long term care and the elderly.

Guest speakers included a variety of health and mental health experts as well as agencies throughout Rhode Island who gave updates on services they were currently providing to their communities.

Lt. Governor Dan McKee is the Co-Chair of the Long Term Care Coordinating Council and has a great interest in ways to improve the lives of older Rhode Islanders, especially during this pandemic.

