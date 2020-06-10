Popstar! TV’s “Hate Among Us!", a Film About the Rise in Anti-Semitism, Nominated for Two Emmy Awards

Hate Among Us Dean Cain, Executive Producer Montel Williams, Executive Producer Popstar! TV

“Hate Among Us” has been a critically true success as this year’s 47th Daytime Emmy Awards received more than 2,700 submissions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popstar! TV’s “Hate Among Us”, a documentary that shines the spotlight on anti-Semitism at present worldwide, has received two nominations for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards - for Outstanding Special Class Special and Outstanding Directing Special Class. The competition has never been fiercer as this year’s Daytime Emmys received more than 2,700 submissions and was judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry.

"Having the film nominated for an Emmy is a huge honor," states Dean Cain. "It helps us to achieve our ultimate goal, which is to shine a light on hate and help educate people about the history and the current growth of hate and anti-Semitism. We are very excited about this recognition, and hope this brings more awareness to this serious humanitarian crisis."

Directed by David McKenzie, the documentary illustrates how renewed intolerance is taking root in our communities, institutions, and universities, with far reaching consequences around the world and depicts unique perspectives on antisemitism from young and old alike, from Jew and non-Jew. Featuring real stories and accounts from survivors of recent violent acts of anti-Semitism all the way to the Holocaust, the documentary special is co-hosted by Dean Cain and Montel Williams, who have also taken on behind-the-scenes roles as executive producers alongside David, Sergey Sarkisov and Laura McKenzie.

"After the broadcast of our TV Special “Denial”, the response of the community from this inhumanity proves that this topic very important to many people as well as being very relevant," states Sergey Sarkisov. "I do believe that “Hate Among Us” contributes to the proper understanding and empathy that any kind of national, racial or religious hate continues to be an existing danger and every human, including humanity itself, can be a target."

Moved to bring more awareness to the myriad of issues surrounding hate crimes - especially those perpetuated by religion, the producers artfully educate the viewing audience on the history of anti-Semitism, some of the tragic and unspeakable events of recent times including the Charlottesville demonstrations, Pittsburgh's Tree of Life attack, the attack at the Chabad synagogue in San Diego and the pervasive and growing anti-Jewish & anti-Israel BDS movement. “Hate Among Us” was created in memory of Mireille Knoll, a holocaust survivor, loving mother, and grandmother. The film interviews her surviving sons and granddaughters and describes how Mireille survived the Holocaust only to be murdered in 2018 by two radicalized Muslim assailants, stabbing her 11 times before setting her on fire. One of the assailants had known her since he was a child.

“When we set out to make Hate Among Us, we knew it was an urgent project. In these divided times, we have to remember that hate and bigotry are never the answer," states Montel Williams.

"Hate Among Us" is an Associated Television International Production in association with Tanit Productions, Blitz Films and Montel Media Group. It will broadcast on Popstar! TV, a division of Associated Television International that is an established worldwide Emmy-winning media company in the business of full-service production and distribution. Popstar! TV and Associated Television International aim to produce socially conscious programming that both uplifts and educates. The company’s programming has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, has won two Emmy Awards for its television specials as well as many other industry honors and is recognized by a variety of organizations. Popstar! TV continues to be an innovator and premiere producer of non-fiction television programming.

Popstar! TV is a presenting sponsor for The Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival, which highlights those films and television programs that emphasize human rights issues, preserves and advances humanitarian causes, and raise awareness on the issues related to the global humanitarian crisis. These key television shows, feature films, and documentaries are selected for their excellence and raising awareness of human rights their compelling stories. They are showcased on Popstar! TV as part of the Popstar! Cares Collection.

Popstar!’s ever-growing audience of 8.2+ million are engaged throughout their media platforms and their website generates over 500,000 weekly visitors. Popstar!’s TV programs reach 3 million viewers and include specials, such as the annual prime time Popstar!’s “Best Of” on The CW. Popstar!’s social media engagement reaches over 4.2 million people a month. With print and digital magazines, the magazines reach over 385,000 households 6 times a year. Popstar!'s streaming radio station reaches 147,000 listeners a day with streaming media of over 800 hours of content and reaches an audience over 500,000 monthly.

The Daytime Emmys’ two-hour special will air on CBS on Friday, June 26. Do not miss out.