BallNine to Feature Luis Tiant on Tuesday, June 9, 2020
The former All-Star speaks exclusively to BallNine.
Luis Tiant is one of the most beloved sports figures in Boston history and one of the greatest Cuban athletes of all time,”HERMOSA BEACH, CA, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseball multimedia website will air Part I of an interview with Tiant on their Tuesdays With Leroy Video Podcast. The former All-Star speaks exclusively to BallNine about the possibility of race playing a part in his exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame, his issues with the current analytics-driven state of baseball, and much more.
Chris Vitali, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of BallNine LLC, announced that BallNine will be featuring a video production with Luis Tiant on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. Tiant sits down with Vitali as his guest on Tuesdays with Leroy for part one of a light-hearted, yet controversial one-hour interview.
“Luis Tiant is one of the most beloved sports figures in Boston history and one of the greatest Cuban athletes of all time,” said Vitali. “His life has been truly amazing, both on and off the field and he holds a lot of strong opinions. He expresses many of them on Tuesdays with Leroy. We talk about baseball, his exclusion from the Hall of Fame, and his life after being exiled from Cuba including his 14-year separation from his parents and their emotional reunion at the 1975 World Series. Luis is an interesting, opinionated character to say the least, and BallNine is honored to celebrate him.”
The 79-year-old Tiant arrived in the United States in 1961 when he was signed by the Cleveland Indians after masterful performances in both Mexico and his native Cuba.
BallNine is a new multimedia baseball website that operates under the mantra of History, Humor & Hotdogs. The site focuses on the game’s history, brought to fans largely by the players themselves. Tuesdays with Leroy is a monthly video podcast featuring some of the greats of the game. Episode One aired on May 5, 2020 and featured David Wells. Upcoming episodes will feature Part II with Luis Tiant, Dave Parker and more. The site also features content from our professional team of writers and The Roundhouse Podcast, a lively discussion amongst baseball fans and players and writers.
Tuesdays With Leroy: Luis Tiant Part I