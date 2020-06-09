Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Heath Equity

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his weekly Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Representative Anastasia P. Williams; Channavy Chay, Director of the Center for Southeast Asians and Dr. Luis-Daniel Muñoz for a powerful discussion on health equity and the impact of COVID-19 on all marginalized communities.

The panelists also discussed the lack of support given to community groups, including access to personal protective equipment and translation services. Representative Williams also highlighted her letter to Governor Raimondo which urged the state to include people of color from a variety of communities on the COVID-19 Equity Council.

