McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge

Office Activity Update - April 29, 2020 4/29/2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his fourth Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle; Kate and Kristianna LaPierre, Co-Founders of Twin Skin; Christine DiBiase, Vice President of Millennial RI; Rosa DeCastillo, Policy Analyst, Office of the Lt. Governor and Maria Romero, Owner of MTRM Translation Services.

Participants discussed the Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge, small business, and the disproportionate impact of the virus on marginalized communities. Lt. Governor McKee took questions from viewers throughout the hour long broadcast.

