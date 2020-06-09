Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,938 in the last 365 days.

McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Women's Fund of RI, Fitness Industry

Office Activity Update - May 6, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his fifth Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Kelly Nevins, Executive Director of the Women's Fund of RI; Cheyenne Cazeault, Special Projects Manager, Office of the Lt. Governor; Kristin Urbach, Executive Director of the North Kingston Chamber of Commerce; Adam Molano, owner of Full Range CrossFit and Judah Boulet, owner of No Risk CrossFit.

Participants discussed the impact COVID-19 on women, how chambers of commerce were not included in the CARES Act, and how a one-size-fits-all approach to reopening negatively affects small businesses like boutique-style gyms. Lt. Governor McKee also took questions from viewers throughout the hour long broadcast.

You just read:

McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Women's Fund of RI, Fitness Industry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.