Lt. Governor McKee Organizes Meeting of Small Auto Dealers and DMV Representatives

Office Activity Update - May 14, 2020

Lt. Governor McKee hosted a meeting with Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Administrator Walter "Bud" Craddock, the Rhode Island Independent Auto Dealer Association Board and general members, and representatives of the Massachusetts and New England Independent Auto Dealer Association (MIADA/ NEIADA) via Zoom for an in-depth discussion on industry specific issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference call began with an update from Administrator Craddock on behalf of the DMV on how the DMV is operating during the pandemic. The Administrator then participated in a Q&A with the auto dealer owners about COVID-19 related concerns and general business questions to address post pandemic.

Last Spring, Lt. Governor McKee helped Rhode Island's used auto dealers form a professional association. Since their formation, Lt. Governor McKee has helped the association connect with national representatives, including National President Lou Tedeschi and Senior Vice President of Legal and Government Affairs Shaun Peterson. This relationship building has started to increase business friendliness for auto dealers across the state.

Also on the call was Anthony Silva, Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor McKee and former DMV Administrator, and Cheyenne Cazeault, Special Projects Manager to Lt. Governor McKee, both who have headed up this project with Governor McKee over the past year.

