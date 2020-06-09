Governor Tim Walz Orders Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Governor Tim Walz has issued a proclamation asking Minnesotans to spend 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silence to honor George Floyd from 11:00 – 11:08.46 a.m. today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to mark the start of his funeral service.
