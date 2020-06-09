Statewide Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

The NDE is suspending summative statewide assessment (NSCAS) for the 2019-2020 school year. This includes NSCAS – General, Alternate, and ACT. The NDE intends to pursue federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements. The NDE is working with ACT to determine if all public high school third-year cohorts who would normally take the ACT as part of the statewide...Read More › - Suspension of all NSCAS Assessments
