ROSENDALE HOSTING TELE-TOWNHALL ON STORM DAMAGE TONIGHT

MEDIA ADVISORY

State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale is hosting a tele-townhall this evening to discuss hail, wind, and other storm damage with Montanans.

WHAT: Tele-townhall on storm damage WHEN: 7:00PM June 9, 2020 WHERE: On the phone and streaming online here: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=19643

Rosendale’s tele-townhall comes after Montanans from the Flathead Valley to Miles City have already been rocked by wind and hail damage this year.

The tele-townhall replaces a planned in-person hail fraud summit that the State Auditor’s scrapped because of COVID-19 restrictions. Rosendale has previously hosted hail fraud prevention events in Billings, Great Falls, Havre, and Lewistown.

Montanans have experienced problems with out-of-state contractors after major weather events in past years. Rosendale will be discussing steps property owners should take if they suffer storm damage, how to work with insurance companies and contractors, and how to get help if they’re having issues.

You can listen to the tele-townhall starting at 7:00PM here: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=19643

For important information on recovery after storm damage, see this press release: https://csimt.gov/news/important-steps-to-take-after-hail-and-storm-damage/

