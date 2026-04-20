State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at April Land Board Meeting in Approving More Than $688,000 in New Revenue for Montana Schools

April 20, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Helena, Mont. —Auditor James Brown joined his State Land Board colleagues to review and approve multiple projects benefiting the state’s trust beneficiaries and public institutions. The April Land Board meeting highlighted key initiatives generating an estimated $688,576 in revenue for Montana schools. “I’m proud to work with my Land Board colleagues to fund Montana students through responsible use of our state trust lands,” Commissioner James Brown said. “The Treasure State’s lands are a critical tool for educating future generations of Montanans.” The Land Board approved the following revenue-generating actions: – Timber Sales (estimated): $644,916

– Easements: $42,281

– Reciprocal Access Agreements: $1,379 The revenue generated by the Land Board’s actions directly benefit Montana’s state trust funds and educational initiatives. The Montana Land Board consists of the top five statewide elected officials. The board manages millions of acres of state trust lands, ensuring both financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations. For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board. ###

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(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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