India’s Luxury Furniture Brand “Royalzig” will Resume Its Production from June 10

SAHARANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s Luxury Furniture Brand “Royalzig” announces it will resume its production from June 10.

"Royalzig" is a beautiful and exquisite handmade furniture manufacturer and exporter, the furniture made by this company is appreciated all over the world, and this company is famous for providing custom made furniture to its customers according to their needs.

In a meeting held at the company's Greater Noida headquarters on Tuesday 8 June, the CEO of the company announced "In the wake of Covid-19, after the Indian government imposed a lockdown, all our preparations to start production in the closed production unit are completed. As of now, we are fully ready to start the production of furniture from June 10, 2020. The advisory issued by the Indian government to start the production will be fully followed, in this, all the employees working in the company have been tested and all are found to be healthy ".

The CEO of the company also stated that the production unit has been sanitized and all employees will wear masks and follow social distancing.

"Royalzig" is also to introduce its new furniture range later this year for which the company's world-class designers are engaged in their preparations; soon the company will start booking for the series.

The export manager of the company told us that all the foreign orders which were ready before the lockdown have been delivered to the port by the company.