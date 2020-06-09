4 Wheel City Shines in new Apple TV Series “Dear...” Celebrating Influence of Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder means the world to many disabled and black entertainers, 4 Wheel City shares this influence in a new Apple TV docuseries about his life.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultra-talented and inspirational hip-hop entertainers who give a voice to people with disabilities of all lifestyles have recently stepped into the spotlight in a very exciting way. In exciting news, 4 Wheel City ’s story was recently featured in a docuseries about the life of music icon Stevie Wonder , titled “ Dear ..”. “Dear...” presents people whom Wonder’s work has impacted reaching out to the star with a letter sharing their experience. Namel from 4 Wheel City was one of the letter writers reading a letter to Wonder sharing his story directly. Namel lets Wonder and the audience know in a very moving way what Wonder’s work as a blind artist means to him and how it helped him realize that anything was truly possible after his injury left him in a wheelchair. This set the foundation of what would become 4 Wheel City, an acclaimed group that advocates for people with disabilities while also educating about important community issues like gun violence.“Dear..” is a 10-episode Apple docuseries that can now be watched from start to finish. In addition to Stevie Wonder, other episode stars include Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, and even Big Bird.“Stevie Wonder is my hero,” commented Namel Tapwaterz Norris from 4 Wheel City. “He showed me I could still be accepted as an artist after my injury. It's truly an honor to be part of this project especially during these times when voices like Stevie's are so vital to the struggle of people with disabilities and blacks in America."The “Dear...” episode highlights what happened to Namel leading to his injury and how 4 Wheel City now uses music to advocate for people with disabilities whenever and wherever possible. It also showcases Stevie's work as a equal rights advocate. The timing couldn't have been more perfect in the light of the recent black lives matter movement protest.Namel is joined in 4 Wheel City by Ricardo “Rickfire” Velasquez. Both of the talented hip-hop artists and motivational speakers are in wheelchairs due to gun violence. Their mission is to use their remarkable skills as hip-hop entertainers to create more opportunities for the disabled and inspire people not to give up in life. 4 Wheel City performs original music as well as give motivational talks that have changed lives at hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers, fundraisers, and events across the globe.To learn more visit www.4wheelcity.com