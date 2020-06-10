Cato Signs Distributorship Agreements with Sen Spirit Technology and Westcon-Comstor Asia in Hong Kong and Macau
Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cato Networks
Michael Ng, Executive Director of Karin Group, the parent company of Sen Spirit Technology
Stanley Chung, Westcon-Comstor Country Manager of Hong Kong
New agreements are the latest examples of Cato’s continuing commitment to the channel in the Asia Pacific region
We are pleased to welcome Sen Spirit Technology to our regional partner program and excited to expand our relationship with Westcon-Comstor into Hong Kong and Macau.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, announced today that Sen Spirit Technology and Westcon-Comstor Asia have joined Cato’s channel partner program in Hong Kong and Macau.
— Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cato Networks
Sen Spirit Technology is new to the Cato channel partner program, while Westcon-Comstor is an existing regional distributor for Cato in numerous Asia Pacific countries and North America. Both companies provide Cato with access to value-added resellers (VARs) for networking and network security across Hong Kong and Macau.
CATO INCREASES ROSTER OF ASIA-PACIFIC PARTNERS, ADDING SEN SPIRIT TECHNOLOGY
Sen Spirit Technology has a strong track record of distributing a diversified portfolio of solutions to its extensive channel network in both Hong Kong and Macau. “We are pleased to have Sen Spirit Technology join our regional partner program,” says Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cato Networks. “The company has a stellar reputation as an IT solutions distributor with an extensive product portfolio including networking and security solutions. They are well positioned to empower reseller partners to profit from cloud migration, work from home, and other digital transformation initiatives driving WAN transformation.”
“By joining the Cato Networks channel partner program, Sen Spirit’s channel will be able to deliver enterprises Cato’s signature SASE platform. Companies can use Cato to connect and secure teleworkers, cloud resources, as well as their branch offices and other locations,” says Michael Ng, Executive Director of Karin Group, the parent company of Sen Spirit Technology.
CATO EXPANDS SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP WITH WESTCON-COMSTOR
Westcon-Comstor Asia is a leading specialty distributor of advanced network technology solutions in Asia. “Continuing with our partnering successes with Cato Networks in the ASEAN, North America, and ANZ markets, the move into Hong Kong and Macau will see further inroads being made in the business. This new partnership will expand customers’ access to Cato’s full range of cloud services integrating edge SD-WAN, global network backbone, mobility, cloud, and network security services offerings in Hong Kong and Macau,” says Stanley Chung, Westcon-Comstor Country Manager of Hong Kong. “Together, we put the right tools in the hands of more technology professionals that serve to overcome the IT challenges of today.”
“Our long and successful partnership with Westcon-Comstor now expands into Hong Kong and Macau, enabling resellers to offer enterprises the agility and simplicity of the world’s first converged networking and security platform,” says Cato’s Daniel Lee. “Westcon-Comstor brings us a vast team of talented and knowledgeable partners who are well prepared to address the challenging requirements facing business customers today.”
To learn more about Cato visit https://www.catonetworks.com/.
About Cato Networks
Cato is the world’s first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever’s next. CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.
About Sen Spirit Technology
Sen Spirit Technology (SST) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Karin Group. SST is a reputable IT solutions distributor with a strong track record of distributing a diversified portfolio of solutions to its extensive channel network in both Hong Kong and Macau. With a team of professional certified system engineers, SST provides consultancy service and technical assistance supporting its channel partners to help end users working in the government, telecommunications, banking, and financial industries. Learn more about SST at https://karingroup.com/sen-spirit-technology-limited/
About Westcon-Comstor Asia
Westcon-Comstor is a leading global distributor of business technology. Operating in more than 70 countries, Westcon-Comstor delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators, and service providers. Combining industry insight, technical know-how and decades of distribution experience, Westcon- Comstor delivers value and accelerates business success of its vendors and partners. Learn more about Westcon-Comstor at http://www.westconcomstor.com/
