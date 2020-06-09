Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Simplification Institute™ Announces Launch To Support Companies Overcome Recession

The complexity management firm specialises in removing complexity to create leaner portfolios with higher profit margins.

DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplification Institute today announces its launch as Europe’s first complexity management firm specialised in consumer good companies. The firm is built on the core belief that Simplicity drives value and its proprietary approach, the Simplification Roadmap™ has delivered major efficiencies and multi-million-euro savings.

With empty shelves and unprecedented demand shifts in supermarkets, manufacturers now more than ever recognise the need for range rationalisation, portfolio optimisation and business simplification. A bloated portfolio results in slower growth, an erosion of profit and impeded productivity. By effectively tackling complexity, manufacturers will improve product availability and customer service whilst delivering cost savings and margin improvements. Research shows that about 25-35% of cost in consumer goods companies is driven by complexity¹. The pandemic also highlighted the importance of sustainability and portfolio simplification can be a major driver of carbon emission reduction.

The Simplification Institute helps across all three steps of the complexity management process and is specialised in eliminating the root cause of complexity -not just the symptoms- resulting in a lasting positive financial impact. The firm targets large and medium-sized consumer good companies in Europe.

“Almost all multinational companies struggle with complexity, the point is to identify, and make the most out of complexity that adds value to your business and to eliminate ‘bad’ or non-value added complexity, and that is our core business,” commented Jo De Pauw, Founder of the Simplification Institute.

“Manufacturers who effectively manage complexity will thrive in the next decade” says Peter Soer, an internationally recognised commercial leader who has served in global and regional leadership teams at Unilever and Kellogg’s and runs an executive coaching practice. Peter has advised the start-up firm since its inception and he concludes “unfortunately, most companies don’t know where to start to cut complexity and this is where Simplification Institute is uniquely placed to make a difference.”

(1) Source: Jagersma, Pieter. The hidden cost of doing business. Business Strategy Series. 9. Nyenrode University, The Netherlands.

