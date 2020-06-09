The World’s First Tokenized Event - Virtual Blockchain Summit on VBS.Live

The World's first Tokenized Event Virtual Blockchain Summit - Logo - The World's first Tokenized Event Sergiu Draganus - Event Host @ Virtual Blockchain Summit - Logo - The World's first Tokenized Event

The Virtual Blockchain Summit is the world’s first tokenized event where each speaker will receive ownership tokens in the company that organizes VBS.

LONDON, COVENT GARDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Blockchain Summit VBS.Live – The World’s First Tokenized EventBlockchain is growing fast. It is growing so fast that staying up to date becomes a challenge. Especially during times like these when going to events is almost out of the question.What is interesting about humans though is that we always find a way to somehow circumvent any obstacles that come our way.In order to create something of value and magnitude, we must connect. People of different backgrounds but with similar values must gather and debate the hottest topics on the table today.We are happy to say that we managed to circumvent today’s challenges and organize the Virtual Blockchain Summit 2020 edition, with a technological twist using Streams.live video-streaming solution.The Virtual Blockchain Summit is a project that we have been working on so that you can have a seat at the table with some of the best people in the industry. You will be able to engage and connect with top professionals from the:BlockchainVenture CapitalFinTechPayment spheres, and many others.What makes the Virtual Blockchain Summit stand out from other events?Besides the fact that we have managed to gather people who create tremendous value for the world, we have decided to implement blockchain technology in the event itself.The Virtual Blockchain Summit is the world’s first tokenized event. This means that each speaker participating at the event will receive ownership tokens in the company that organizes VBS, thanks to the tokenization technology from Tokeny Solutions , used by CryptoCoin.PRO , the event organizer, to tokenize an event for the very first time.Tokenization is a technology that blends very well with blockchain technology. Basically, it is the process of protecting sensitive data by replacing it with an algorithmically generated number called a token.Tokenization is not something new. The banking industry has been using tokenization to protect sensitive card data or other financial information.The Virtual Blockchain Summit will use blockchain-based tokenization, allowing us to create a unique business environment.This new concept in the event industry is a contribution that will probably spur other innovations in the future.Among the panelists that you will have the chance of meeting and listening to are:Miko Matsumura - EverCoinHenri Arslanian - FinTech AssociationBeniamin Mincu - Elrond NetworkDaniel Coheur - Tokeny SolutionsSergiu Draganus - CryptoCoin.PRO FIAT<>Crypto ( event host )Please check the entire list on the event’s page https://www.vbs.live This is your chance to have a seat at the table with some of the best names and leaders from the blockchain industry. Technologically, we are living a dream. Innovation sprouts at almost every corner of every street.Check VBS.LIVE to register for FREE to attend the Virtual Blockchain Summit 2020 edition and take your seat at the table.CryptoCoin.Pro - is a FIAT<>Crypto Payment and Withdrawals service provider via GUI & API / Credit Card and Bank Transfers. It aggregates a full set of compliant flows and processes helping blockchain projects to bypass their challenges and bottlenecks related to FIAT<>Crypto integrations.Tokeny Solutions enables mid-cap companies, marketplaces, investment banks, funds, asset managers and distributors to dematerialize assets on the blockchain, allowing them to reach a global audience, enforce compliance obligations, enable automation and increase operational efficiency.The Luxembourg-based FinTech company is the market-leader in delivering an institutional grade, modular end-to-end platform, allowing for the issuance, transfer and servicing management of tradable digital assets/security tokens, such as tokenized loans, structured notes, equity and funds. Tokeny has issued multiple tokenized offerings across five continents with further security offerings imminent.

