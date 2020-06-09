Aarna Networks ONAP Distribution 4.0 Now Available
Aarna Networks ONAP Distribution 4.0
The Aarna Networks ONAP Distribution 4.0 simplifies the use of ONAP in production with two levels of support subscriptions and an easy-to-use installer
ANOD 4.0 made it possible to get ONAP up and running in a matter of days thus expediting our automation for 5G experimentation.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, the leading ONAP company, today announced the general availability of Aarna Networks ONAP Distribution (ANOD) 4.0. ANOD 4.0 is a commercial pure-play distribution of the Linux Foundation Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) El Alto release. In addition to an easy to use installer, the distribution offers two levels of commercial support subscriptions along with a readily available free trial.
— Dr. Ashutosh Dutta, Sr. Scientist and Chief 5G Strategist at JHU APL
“ONAP is a key component of our 5G research and experimentation to build a secure and resilient autonomous system that can be applicable to many mission critical use cases. ANOD 4.0 made it possible to get ONAP up and running in a matter of days thus expediting our automation for 5G experimentation,” said Dr. Ashutosh Dutta, Senior Scientist and Chief 5G Strategist at Communications Systems Branch within Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (JHU/APL), Maryland, USA. "As a member of the NSF PAWR consortium, Aarna Networks worked with JHU/APL researchers to help integrate ONAP in JHU/APL’s 5G Lab remotely in an expeditious manner," said Dutta.
The Linux Foundation Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project provides orchestration, lifecycle management, and automation of network functions and applications to enable use cases such as residential connectivity, enterprise network-as-a-service, and 5G. The El Alto release of ONAP includes significant improvements to security, testing, and documentation.
“The top three problems identified by customers are ease-of-use, the need for commercial support, and the commitment to stay 100% open source,” said Amar Kapadia, CEO and co-founder at Aarna Networks. “ANOD 4.0 meets all three requirements and makes it easier to use ONAP in a production environment.”
Important ANOD 4.0 key features:
Commercial Support: ANOD 4.0 comes with two levels of support — basic and premium. Basic support can be used for dev/test environments while premium support is preferred for production environments and scenarios where faster resolution is critical.
Easy-to-use installer: The ANOD installer, A-OOM, provides an easy to use GUI, automation scripts, and pre-validated configurations. A-OOM is built on top of the community ONAP Operations Manager (OOM) installer.
Pure-play open source distribution: Aarna provides 100% pure play open source to ensure there is no vendor lock-in.
ANOD 4.0 is based on ONAP El Alto, the 5th release of the ONAP project whose contributors represent more than 70% of the world’s mobile subscribers. ANOD 4.0 enables expedited and cost-effective ONAP deployments involving use cases ranging from 5G/edge computing workload automation, residential connectivity, and enterprise connectivity.
Along with ANOD 4.0, Aarna Networks also introduced today an ONAP SaaS offering specifically catered to network function vendors to help them verify the interoperability of their products with ONAP.
Learn more:
