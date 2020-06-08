ST. ALBANS BARRACKS// Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A202412
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#:524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6.8.2020/ 1114
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road in Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency service
ACCUSED: Zachary Bessette
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6.8.2020 at 1114 hours Vermont State Police investigated a potential violation of conditions of release. Upon interviewing the victim, it was learned that she was physically assaulted to include strangulation by Zachary Bessette, 23 years old of Fairfield, VT.
Bessette turned himself in and was processed at the barracks. He was subsequently lodged at Northwestern Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.