ST. ALBANS BARRACKS// Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A202412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#:524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6.8.2020/ 1114

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency service

ACCUSED: Zachary Bessette

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6.8.2020 at 1114 hours Vermont State Police investigated a potential violation of conditions of release. Upon interviewing the victim, it was learned that she was physically assaulted to include strangulation by Zachary Bessette, 23 years old of Fairfield, VT.

Bessette turned himself in and was processed at the barracks. He was subsequently lodged at Northwestern Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.