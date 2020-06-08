Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ST. ALBANS BARRACKS// Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A202412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                            

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#:524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6.8.2020/ 1114

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, interference with emergency service

 

ACCUSED: Zachary Bessette                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6.8.2020 at 1114 hours Vermont State Police investigated a potential violation of conditions of release. Upon interviewing the victim, it was learned that she was physically assaulted to include strangulation by Zachary Bessette, 23 years old of Fairfield, VT.

 

Bessette turned himself in and was processed at the barracks. He was subsequently lodged at Northwestern Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center     

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

