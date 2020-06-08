Husband/wife Team Raise $500k on Kickstarter for Black Plague Board Game

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A husband/wife team who operate a small board game company from their home in Columbus, Ohio are making big waves on Kickstarter. In just over a week they have raised nearly $500,000 for their newest game, Bristol 1350.

The couple, Travis and Holly Hancock, quit their day jobs 5 years ago when their first game took off. They have now published 5 games, made over $2 million in revenue, and have sold over 100,000 games. Travis primarily heads up the rules invention and the business, while Holly handles the visual aspects and the graphic design.

Although they have been working on their newest game for over 2 years, its timing has been more relevant than expected. The game, Bristol 1350, is about the Black Death in Bristol, England. In the game players must race down the streets, desperate to escape into the safety of the countryside. If their cart is the first out of town everyone in that cart wins! However, some villagers on the cart may secretly already have the plague. If a player leaves town with a plagued villager on their cart, they catch the plague and lose!

The game is for 1-9 players and takes 20-40 minutes to play. It is considered a light strategy and social deduction (bluffing) game. The game hides in a magnetic book box and includes miniature carts and a roll-up playmat disguised as a map of old town Bristol. Players can play as the friar, the countess, the mason, the barmaid, and more.

With three weeks remaining in the Kickstarter campaign, the sky is the limit in terms of how much funding Bristol 1350 could receive.

You can see the live project here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/travishancock/bristol-1350-race-against-the-black-death

You can learn more about Travis and Holly’s board game company here: https://facadegames.com/

You can learn more about the game and see and download pictures of the game here: https://facadegames.com/blogs/news/bristol-1350-launches-on-kickstarter-may-26th

Travis and Holly are happy to provide interviews, pictures, or more information.