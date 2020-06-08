Paving operations to begin on US 16 west of Buffalo on June 15

BUFFALO, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded a $5.2 million contract to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland, to perform a mill and overlay on 11 miles of US 16 west of Buffalo this summer.

This project will begin at mile marker 63 and extend west to mile marker 52. In addition to the paving, contractors will be replacing fence and culverts and extending shoulders in various locations. Once the paving is complete, McGarvin-Moberly will return and perform a chip seal treatment in the spring of 2021.

Contractors will begin setting traffic control the week of June 15 with milling operations beginning June 22. Paving is scheduled to begin in August. Motorists traveling this route will encounter flagging operations beginning at mile marker 65 and be escorted through the milling operation by a pilot car. Wait times will be no longer than 20 minutes. Speed limits will be reduced and the road surface will be gravel in places.

In addition to the 11-mile paving project, Johnson County Road and Bridge will use a cooperative agreement with WYDOT to pave a half mile section of CR3/Hazelton Road at mile marker 65.

This cooperative agreement, acquired through an Authority to Render Services (ARS) allows Johnson County to conduct work within the state highway system while WYDOT has an active project within the area. In this case, WYDOT will be within a couple of miles of where the county would like to pave Hazelton Road, an access point to cabin sites and popular camping areas.

Paving is expected to begin in mid-August at which time a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 4 on Facebook.