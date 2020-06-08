Myanmar : Technical Assistance Report-Banking Supervision and Regulation

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

June 8, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The CBM requested TA on bank supervision. The expert worked with the management and staff of the FISD over five missions in 2018 and early 2019 to develop a new, more risk-based approach to bank supervision. Two guides were delivered, one on offsite supervision and the other, still in draft form, on risk-based supervision generally, including a risk matrix approach to risk assessment and procedures for examinations. Many pilot applications of the new tools were prepared with FISD staff.