Myanmar : Technical Assistance Report-Banking Supervision and Regulation

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

June 8, 2020

The CBM requested TA on bank supervision. The expert worked with the management and staff of the FISD over five missions in 2018 and early 2019 to develop a new, more risk-based approach to bank supervision. Two guides were delivered, one on offsite supervision and the other, still in draft form, on risk-based supervision generally, including a risk matrix approach to risk assessment and procedures for examinations. Many pilot applications of the new tools were prepared with FISD staff.

Country Report No. 2020/184

English

June 8, 2020

9781513546292/1934-7685

1MMREA2020004

Paper

22

