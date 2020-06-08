Myanmar : Technical Assistance Report-Banking Supervision and Regulation
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
June 8, 2020
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The CBM requested TA on bank supervision. The expert worked with the management and staff of the FISD over five missions in 2018 and early 2019 to develop a new, more risk-based approach to bank supervision. Two guides were delivered, one on offsite supervision and the other, still in draft form, on risk-based supervision generally, including a risk matrix approach to risk assessment and procedures for examinations. Many pilot applications of the new tools were prepared with FISD staff.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/184
English
Publication Date:
June 8, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513546292/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MMREA2020004
Format:
Paper
Pages:
22