Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded More Than $19,000 from Lawyers' Fund

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection awards money for victims of attorney theft.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection has awarded $19,000 to eight victims of attorney theft during its board meeting Friday. Three former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. Four clients of four deceased attorneys were also reimbursed.

Cuyahoga County The board awarded reimbursement to former clients of one suspended and one deceased Cuyahoga County attorney.

A former client of suspended attorney Paula E. Camino was reimbursed $3,000 as a result of Camino’s failure to provide the services requested. Camino was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in Ohio in May 2020.

A former client of deceased attorney Brian H. Meister was reimbursed $3,000 as a result of Meister’s failure to complete the services requested. Meister passed away in April 2019.

Erie County A former client of deceased Erie County attorney Geoffrey L. Oglesby was reimbursed $2,500 as a result of Oglesby’s failure to complete the services requested. Oglesby passed away in February 2019.

Franklin County Two former clients of suspended attorney Timothy R. Dougherty were reimbursed a total of $6,050 as a result of Dougherty’s failure to complete the services requested. Dougherty was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio in April 2020.

Hamilton County A former client of deceased attorney Mary J. Brewster Hugan was reimbursed $4,000 as a result of her failure to complete the services requested. Brewster Hugan passed away in November 2019.

Lucas County A former client of deceased attorney Kenneth W. Phillips was reimbursed $250 as a result of Phillips’ failure to provide the services requested. Phillips passed away in August 2019.

Wood County A former client of former attorney Robert E. Searfoss III was reimbursed $550 as a result of Searfoss’s dishonest conduct. Searfoss resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in September 2017.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. The fund is not taxpayer- funded, but is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. Ohio has more than 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than one percent of those attorneys is involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll free in Ohio.