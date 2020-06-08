DMV resumes road tests on closed courses

CRANSTON -- The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles, Road Test Office has developed a modified testing process that allows it to restart driver's license road tests this month. DMV examiners will grade non-commercial skills tests on a closed course from outside the vehicle. The testing process consists of four segments for license applicants to demonstrate that they possess the basic core skills to be deemed a safe driver.

A new "closed course" skills guide will help you prepare for the test. See here: http://www.dmv.ri.gov/documents/guides/modified-skills-test-guide-06032020.pdf

For more information, visit http://www.dmv.ri.gov/roadtest/