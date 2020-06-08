Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Finds Opportunities for Cost Savings at DOCR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2020

 

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that identified methods that could reduce the cost of collecting supervision fees and increase the collection rate of supervision fees. Our team researched best practices from around the country and found a handful of different efficiency methods used by other states. We also found that the DOCR has implemented many of their own cost saving measures.

"I commend the DOCR for the work they have done to try to save taxpayer resources in making this process more effective.” Auditor Gallion said. “I encourage the DOCR to use the research done by our team to enhance their work in finding additional cost savings.”

Our team also found system errors caused historical data to be written over, which prevented our team from being able to check the correct level of supervision for offenders was occurring. Our team also found a lack of approval to override supervision levels and improper employees assigned to document the approvals. The audit also found that individuals with access to the pharmacy inventory can adjust inventory records without a review and approval process that ensures accountability for all adjustments.

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/DOCR19Audit.

