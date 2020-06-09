We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Weston, Florida, Owned by Leonardo and Ivon Retamar
We were very impressed with the systems, support, marketing, service, leadership team and culture.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, launched a new agency in Weston, Florida. Agency owners Leonardo Retamar and Ivon Retamar officially opened We Insure Advisors for business.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure operates in more than 100 markets and has partnerships with the top carriers, providing a superior customer experience of expanded choice and competitive rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
The successful husband and wife team has a combined 30 years’ experience in real estate as realtors and owners of a South Florida brokerage. “Once we decided that we wanted to open our insurance agency, we looked at different options and decided that we did not need to go further once we learned about We Insure,” explains Ivon Retamar.
“We were very impressed with the systems, support, marketing, service, leadership team and culture,” adds Leonardo Retamar.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds, “Ivon and Leonardo are the dynamic leadership team of a growing real estate practice in South Florida. We recognize their commitment to exceed clients’ expectations by providing them with exceptional service, communication and the best selection of insurance products.”
About We Insure Inc.
We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
