GT RADIAL ADVENTURO HT TIRE INTRODUCED FOR PICKUPS and SUVs
The new GT Radial Adventuro HT showcases American engineering and high quality American manufacturing.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GT Radial Adventuro HT highway all-season tire is being introduced to provide long mileage and a smooth, quiet ride for North American SUV and pickup truck owners.
Several of the line’s most popular sizes are manufactured at the company’s plant in Richburg, SC. The new M+S rated tire is backed with a 60,000-mile limited tread wear warranty and a 30-Day Test Drive satisfaction guarantee for the consumer.
A total of 32 sizes are currently available in 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. Sizes range from 50 to 85 aspect ratios and section widths from 215 to 275 with R, S, T, H and V speed ratings. Additional size extensions are already under development.
“The new Adventuro HT showcases American engineering by our US R&D Center and high quality American manufacturing from our plant in South Carolina,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing for Giti Tire USA . “The combination of long tread life, a smooth ride and dependable traction will result in many satisfied customers for GT Radial dealers.”
Features and benefits include:
• Dual sidewall design gives two choices for the perfect look.
• Full depth wave sipes provide additional biting edges for improved wet and snow traction.
• Chamfered tread edges increase water displacement to reduce hydroplaning risk.
• Continuous center rib improves braking performance and stability at highway speeds.
• Harmonically optimized pitch sequencing reduces road noise generation.
About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)
One of the largest tire companies in the world, Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for North America. It markets and sells a family of brands: GT Radial, Primewell, and Dextero tires for high performance vehicles, passenger cars, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information on the company, please visit www.giti.com. For GT Radial information, visit www.gtradial.com.
