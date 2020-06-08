New opinion: June 8

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: /supreme-court/opinions
Matter of Emelia Hirsch Trust 2020 ND 129 Docket No.: 20200047 Filing Date: 6/8/2020 Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: District court orders denying a motion to vacate and prohibiting a vexatious litigant from filing new or additional litigation are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(1) and (4).