Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,561 in the last 365 days.

New opinion: June 8

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: /supreme-court/opinions

Matter of Emelia Hirsch Trust 2020 ND 129 Docket No.: 20200047 Filing Date: 6/8/2020 Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: District court orders denying a motion to vacate and prohibiting a vexatious litigant from filing new or additional litigation are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(1) and (4).

You just read:

New opinion: June 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.