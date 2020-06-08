Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auburn Bearing Launches New, Updated Website

Auburn Bearing Logo

Auburn Bearing's newly revamped website features a clean, mobile-friendly design and improved functionality for a more user-friendly experience.

MACEDON, NY, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, AuburnBearing.com. The revamped website features a clean, mobile-friendly design and improved functionality for a more user-friendly experience.

The website now offers an easy to use part search and re-organized navigation menus and sub-menus to make it easier for visitors to find the information they need. Once the user finds the bearing they are looking for, they will have access to detailed product specifications and other useful resources, including datasheets and downloadable CAD model files. Individual parts may be added to an RFQ list/cart right from the product page, streamlining the request for quote process.

Key features of our newly designed website include:
• A comprehensive online product catalog
• An intuitive product search
• Detailed product specs and data
• Downloadable 2D and 3D CAD model files
• An easy to use RFQ cart / list and submission process

About Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing
Founded in 1989, Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing is one of the oldest continuously operating thrust ball bearing manufacturers in the USA, and is known for its exclusive line of “V” groove thrust bearings, which are designed to reduce rolling friction. Today, ABM specializes in manufacturing custom ball and roller thrust bearings in low- to mid- volume, as well as in custom manufacturing of precision machined components. To learn more about ABM’s full line of bearing products and manufacturing services, please call (315) 986-7600, email sales@auburnbearing.comor visit us at auburnbearing.com.

