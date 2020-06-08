Artworks done in the style of, or are attributed to, master artists will be in 500 Gallery's online-only auction June 17

Two sketches attributed to Vincent van Gogh (Dutch) 1853-1890) will be offered as one lot. Both were done with materials van Gogh used, on 19th century paper (est. $25,000-$35,000).

Two watercolor paintings attributed Maurice Prendergast (American, 1858-1924) will come up for bid, to include this lovely framed untitled (Women in a Park) work (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Gouache and ink on paper done in the manner of Chaim Soutine (French, 1893-1943), titled Portrait of a Chef (circa 1932), signed, undated and unframed (est. 10,000-$20,000).

Framed oil on canvas self-portrait done in the modernist style of the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), depicting the artist with her signature full brow (est. 15,000-$25,000).