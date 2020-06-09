Abyde and FDA Services join forces to deliver leading HIPAA compliance solutions for Florida Dental Association members

Abyde Offers Industry Leading HIPAA Compliance Solutions

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an industry leading HIPAA compliance software solution for dental practices, announced a new partnership with FDA Services to deliver a complete and quality HIPAA compliance program to FDA members.

Abyde’s collaboration with FDA Services as a preferred vendor showcases collaborative efforts to provide FDA members with government mandated and essential HIPAA compliance programs. The partnership will help FDA practices meet government mandated HIPAA needs, and better protect their practice and patient’s health information by identifying and correcting key security safeguards.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Together with FDA Services, we are eager to show the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde to even more of FDA’s members,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “During today’s challenging times and beyond, HIPAA compliance is essential for a practice’s success and we are honored to be a part of FDA Services’ platform.”

“The Florida Dental Association is proud to offer our members only the best products and services, and we’re thrilled to be adding Abyde into the mix of quality and comprehensive solutions. We know our members will find great value in the peace of mind and simplicity Abyde offers while meeting a real requirement and need for dental practices,” said Scott Ruthstrom, Chief Operating Officer of FDA Services. “We look forward to providing industry leading education and services to FDA members.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About FDA Services

FDA Services is the wholly owned, for-profit company of the Florida Dental Association. FDA Services researches and vet business solutions so FDA members can take advantage of exclusive deals, discounts, and services on programs that are important to run an efficient dental practice. For more information on FDA Services visit fdaservices.com/crown-savings.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com