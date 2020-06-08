NAUMD Names 2020 Innovation Award Winners
Top uniform and image apparel manufacturers honored for inventive designs
We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the uniform suppliers who went above and beyond to create more stylish, efficient and comfortable apparel.”OMAHA, NE, US, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) today announced the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards, a program that recognizes unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the public safety uniform and apparel industry.
“We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the uniform suppliers who went above and beyond to create more stylish, efficient and comfortable apparel,” said Steve Zalkin, president, NAUMD. “Our Innovation Awards represent the unique ways shoes, apparel, badges and more transform the overall function and comfort of a uniform. This year’s winners used cutting-edge technology and creativity to design inspiring apparel.”
The 2020 Innovation Award winners were determined by a panel of independent judges. The panel reviewed each submission and judged the innovations based on the benefit to the wearer, application of new technology, overall creativity and the quality of the research process that produced the innovation. The competition is open to all companies in the image apparel and uniform industry. Participants must submit a completed entry form, as well as photographs or drawings depicting the innovation.
Winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards are:
Aramark Uniform Services, Best Fabric Innovation, WearGuard® Eco Collection made with ReTerra™ & OstraTec™: Sustainability is a big topic of discussion and concern – particularly in the garment and uniform industry. Aramark pushes the conversation forward with the WearGuard® Eco Collection, a line of soft, comfortable polos, shirts and tees made primarily from recycled materials and sustainable processes. It is performance wear made for today’s active person with moisture wicking and breathability built into every piece. A nature-inspired color variation was chosen to invoke an earth-friendly look and feel.
Smith & Warren, Best Badge or Emblem Design, Commerce City Police Department, CO.: These custom badges were designed using cutting-edge 3D design technology and laser die cutting. Badges feature a black background, the American and Colorado Flags, and the established date of the department. Each badge was designed from scratch and were done so as a complimentary set. The 3D rendering process enabled Smith & Warren to show the customer exactly how their custom badge will look and laser die cutting provides a level of fine detail unmatched in the industry.
Bulwark Protective Apparel/VF Workwear, Best Garment Innovation – Comfort, Nomex® Comfort:
Nomex® Comfort is an innovative FR lightweight CAT 1 comfortable flame-resistant garment collection. It is different than any other FR lightweight CAT 1 flame-resistant fabric with Nomex® because the Nomex® Comfort fabric feels good and the FR garments are comfortable to wear. The lightweight clothing also features larger pockets, mobility gussets and double knee patches. VF also added patent-pending mobility pleats in the coverall designs to facilitate ease of mobility.
Design Collective by Cintas, Best Garment Innovation – Function, Tech Pant: Movement is made easy with the Tech Pant. With an internal elastic waistband that moves when you move, and blend of nylon and spandex with moisture management, this pant is designed to stretch to any need. Features include a five-pocket construction, with an inseam invisible pocket on the left leg. Available in four colors, Pewter, Khaki, Black, and Ink.
A planned awards dinner was canceled due to the health pandemic, and there was talk about scrapping the entire program until 2021, but that was eventually reconsidered. “So much of life had already been canceled. To void the accomplishments of those who produced great apparel and uniform programs simply did not feel right,” explained Zalkin. “So, while we can't host a physical awards night this year, we will still honor the achievements of 2020. Doing so is important and appropriate, and proof that better days are ahead.” All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Innovation Awards by visiting www.naumd.com
