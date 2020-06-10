DEP Accepting Nominations through July 31 for Annual Program to Honor People, Organizations for Excellence in Recycling (20/P028)

(20/P028) TRENTON – Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories for an annual recognition program to celebrate individuals, businesses and governments for extraordinary commitment to recycling, and inspire similar efforts by others, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced today.

The DEP, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by individuals, agencies, businesses and others whose efforts help keep New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

“As a longtime national leader in recycling, it is important that New Jersey recognize environmental achievements that have helped make us a more sustainable state,” Commissioner McCabe said. “This annual awards program reminds us of the vital role recycling has in keeping communities clean and healthy, and in promoting environmental stewardship.”

Applications may be submitted in these categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen and Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability. Nominations are due Friday, July 31 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon scheduled Oct. 14 in Neptune, Monmouth County.

“We encourage the many people and organizations throughout New Jersey to nominate those in their communities who make recycling a priority, have helped educate residents and businesses on the importance of keeping our recycling stream free of unacceptable items and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” said Paul Baldauf, Assistant Commissioner for Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”

The 2019 winners included a diverse group of businesses, organizations and individuals. Among them: a distribution center in Westampton, Burlington County; a food waste recycling company in Elizabeth, Union County; a community college in Branchburg, Somerset County; a government recycling program in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County; and a recycling coordinator from Roxbury Township, Morris County.

New Jersey was the first state to require recycling by passing the New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act in April 1987. Today, the state continues developing policies to further increase recycling rates, clean up the recycling stream, and to adapt recycling strategies to match current lifestyles.

To view the 2020 Recycling Awards application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov.

To learn more about the Recycling Awards Program, email Steven Rinaldi at njrecycles@dep.nj.gov or call him at (609) 984-4992.

For more about the DEP’s Division of Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability, visit www.nj.gov/dep/aqes/index.html or www.facebook.com/NJDEPAQES/.

The Association of New Jersey Recyclers is a non-profit, non-partisan network representing the public and private sectors that works to promote sustainability by encouraging sound resource management and recycling strategies through education, advocacy and enhancing professional standards. To learn more about the organization, visit www.anjr.com/

Follow the DEP on Twitter @NewJerseyDEP.