New Upscale Salon Opening in South Park Area of Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC welcomes a new upscale salon to the South Park area. Introducing, OA Salons! Owned and operated by master stylist Olga Allen.
Giving my staff opportunities to learn and grow is very important, it can get animated and it’s always fun!”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the balayage color technique, keratin smoothing treatments to sophisticated cuts and color, OA Salon delivers a customized experience that makes you both look and feel your best.
— Olga Allen
The entire team of stylists at OA Salons doesn’t just follow current trends, they create them. Each team member specializes in their respective fields of cutting, coloring, styling, and much more. They possess the unique abilities to individualize the current trends and styles to suit your every need. In one word–fabulous!
Your experience starts when you use our online booking system. Your appointment request will be received by a talented staff member and you will receive a welcome message with more details to ensure that your first visit runs seamlessly.
Next, you will arrive and be greeted by their friendly and knowledgeable front desk. Their staff knows which stylist is best for thick, curly, or fine hair, which specializes in short, long, or layered cuts, and every hair type and service in between. Their talented team members range from advanced to master stylist, who will explore options for your face shape that will also complement your lifestyle, image, and home maintenance goals. Along with your service, you will receive a stress-relieving scalp massage, shampoo, and blowout. Your stylist will also recommend appropriate styling products in order for you to achieve the look wherever you are.
OS Salons will wrap up the visit by sharing our recommendations for at-home care and set you up with your next appointment. You can expect a follow-up call within a week to ensure that your style is just as expected.
OA Salons is hiring new hairstylists to join their team.
Join their community and become part of a unified team known for their innovative styles, creative environment, and excellent customer service. You’ll love working with an exciting, leading-edge team of salon professionals in an atmosphere where your creativity and artistic talents are rewarded.
OA Salons is always looking for new team members who will bring fresh talent to their company and inspire others to be their best. They are looking for career-minded people who are enthusiastic, enjoy working with a professional team, and are motivated to grow with the company.
OA Salons is excited to open the doors of their new hair salon in Charlotte Agust 1st and are currently taking applications for:
• Licensed Cosmetologists
• Full Time and Part Time Customer Service Specialists
OA Salons has also partnered up with Streamline Results, a local digital marketing company based out of Thousand Oaks, CA. They will be handling the new web design and the full array of digital marketing efforts that OA Salons will be implementing.
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn