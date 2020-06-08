Rusk County Death Investigation

SHELDON, Wis. – Law enforcement in Rusk County are investigating the deaths of two individuals in the town of Sheldon, Wis.

On June 7, 2020, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sheldon after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased.

Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide.

At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act. The public is not at risk.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.