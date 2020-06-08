Supreme Court Approves New Notarization Forms

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an order today addressing notarization requirements for certain Supreme Court forms during the current coronavirus pandemic.

There are several Court-adopted domestic relations, juvenile, general, and probate forms that require notarization. Due to the social distancing requirements, the Court has approved a temporary version of these forms that eliminate the need for notarization during this public health emergency.

The order states that parties and local courts may use these forms until another order of the Court is issued.