NEWS RELEASE

June 7, 2020

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Vermillion

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Sunday, June 7, that an employee of the Charcoal Lounge at 8 East Main Street in Vermillion has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

9 pm, May 30th through 2 am, May 31st

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

Call your health care provider immediately.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.

-###-