During COVID-19, Weddings are Intimate and Lavish at The Houstonian Hotel
The Houstonian's century-old, live oak provides a dramatic and memorable outdoor backdrop for socially-distanced weddings and receptions.
The new Intimate Wedding Package includes stunning alter, aisle and centerpiece creations from Sage 'n' Bloom.
The Houstonian once again leads the industry in post COVID-19 response with distanced, yet extravagant options for brides with smaller guest lists.
To ease our client's worries during the planning process, we are offering to engage with them at their convenience by conducting both virtual meetings and on-site tours of our facility,”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating magical celebrations remains a priority for The Houstonian Hotel, one of Houston's premier wedding houses for over four decades. The Houstonian's distinctive location and unparalleled team of planning specialists will make it easy to celebrate one of the most important days in your life without having to cancel or postpone plans.
— Joan McKnight, Social Catering Sales Manager
Social distancing measures are changing large weddings into more intimate occasions, and The Houstonian's varied list of venues and virtual wedding ceremony capabilities make it easier than ever to plan a memorable celebration. In addition to four traditional ballrooms, The Houstonian offers guests intimate celebration venues at The Manor House and The Hearth Room at TRIBUTE. These unique celebration spaces provide a beautiful atmosphere for a wedding ceremony and reception - a perfect backdrop for smaller celebrations.
Brides also have outdoor wedding venue options on The Houstonian's expansive 27-acre property. An intimate celebration under the canopy of a century-old Live Oak tree adorned with over 100K twinkling lights will make for superb wedding photos and memories. The Manor House Grove, full of Texas history and beautiful blooms, also makes a lovely backdrop for smaller celebrations. Whether you dream of a casual poolside wedding or an elegant affair, The Houstonian has indoor and outdoor venues for every occasion while adhering to social distancing norms.
In addition to luxurious venues and delicious food and drink options, brides are treated to a stress-free planning process. The Houstonian is committed to adhering to local and state social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests. The hotel promotes impeccable hygiene standards and minimum-contact services for all catering events to ensure guest and staff safety.
"To ease our client's worries during the planning process, we are offering to engage with them at their convenience by conducting both virtual meetings and on-site tours of our facility," says Joan McKnight, Social Catering Sales Manager. "We have wellness check stations in place and provide masks if clients decide to visit the Houstonian in person for a planning meeting. The Sales Managers are also wearing masks during these site visits, and we have a dedicated meeting space with 6ft distancing to review questions and generate estimates."
The Houstonian's Texas charm and stately elegance will turn wedding dreams into reality. "We look forward to establishing lifelong partnerships through our worry-free planning process," says McKnight. "It is important to us that The Houstonian become our client's chosen destination for celebrations and traditions for many years to come."
Intimate Wedding Package
This new package starts at $10,000 for up to 30 people and provides everything in one place for a memorable celebration including bespoke floral creations from Sage 'n' Bloom, the property's new in-house floral studio. Choose from three of The Houstonian's most beautiful and intimate venues: Under the Tree, The Hearth Room, or The Manor House.
The package includes a ceremony with a floral pillar alter, aisle runners, chairs, and sound system. The package also incorporates everything couples will want for an impressive reception including a seated three course meal, superior bar package, petite cake from Susie’s Cakes, linens, floral centerpieces, dance floor, sound system and lighting enhancements. It also includes the bride's bouquet, a boutonniere for the groom and complimentary accommodations for the couple. For more information call 713.812.6932 or email celebrations@houstonian.com.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa will close in February 2020 for renovations and the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in May 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter