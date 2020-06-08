New Book on Living a Better, Stronger and Longer Life Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Ken Johnson’s new book, Signs of Life: God’s Invitation to a Better, Stronger & Longer Life, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Christian Faith, Christian Leadership, Spiritual Growth Women’s Christian Living, and more!
The book is available on Amazon.
Signs of Life presents 97 specific ways to be more alive, offering a wealth of practical ways to understanding and experiencing a better, stronger and longer life.
“It’s all about how to live deeper, higher, fuller, sweeter and richer than ever before,” says Ken. “If you are willing to invest five minutes of your day to learning how to become more alive, my hope is that each five-minute investment will yield a rich return on the other 1,435 minutes of your day.”
The Creator wired Ken Johnson to be an entrepreneur. Before he was ten, he was shoveling snow in the winter and selling hand-picked wild blackberries door-to-door in the summer. Ken graduated in 1972 from George Fox University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and then experienced seven years of rich productivity as a businessman.
Surprisingly, Ken felt a divine nudge to leave the business realm where he was thriving and become a minister. He started by leading a little flock of thirty people, and years later he found himself leading thousands.
Ken served on the Foursquare Church international Board, and on the Foursquare Foundation Board for six years. The Foundation has awarded more than $52,000,000 in grants to fruitful Christian leaders and ministries throughout the world. Seeing tens of thousands of people all over the world find new life in God shot adrenaline into Ken’s soul.
In 2013, Ken, an avid outdoorsman, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Ken handed the leadership of Westside Church (which is still thriving) to his assistant, but he didn’t retire. He ‘re-fired.’ He continued to speak various places and began to direct more and more of his energy to mentoring leaders and writing.
Ken has published three books: Life2 – The Life You Were Created to Live, When it All Comes Down it All Comes Down to This, and Signs of Life – God’s Invitation to a Better, Stronger and Longer Life. Ken is preparing to publish a trilogy called Your Wildest Dream.
Ken’s focus is helping people become more alive through his books and his blog: Much More Alive. Whether writing or speaking, Ken is a vibrant, adventurous storyteller who uses stories to open people’s minds and unbridle powerful emotions. Nothing thrills Ken more than helping people become more prolific, more purposeful, more alive!
Visit Amazon to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit muchmorealive.com.
