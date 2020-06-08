Two Minors Lost in Plaistow Town Forest

CONTACT: Lieutenant Adam Cheney 603-271-3361 June 8, 2020

Plaistow, NH – On June 7, 2020, around 3:05 p.m., New Hampshire Conservation Officers from District Five responded to the Plaistow Town Forest for a report that two 11-year-olds were separated from their parents while hiking.

Kaitlyn Goulet of Hampstead, New Hampshire, advised Conservation Officers that she and her fiancé had left to go hiking with her daughter and one of her daughter’s friends in the Plaistow Town Forest around 11:30 a.m. Her daughter and her friend got separated from them around 12:30 p.m. After searching the hiking trails and not locating the two minors, Goulet contacted Plaistow Police Department around 1:30 p.m. After several hours of searching, the two minors walked out of the woods onto a nearby road where they sought help from a resident who contacted Plaistow Police at approximately 5:05 p.m.. The two missing minors did not sustain any injuries but were very glad to be out of the woods. They told Conservation Officers that they lost the trail and had been just walking around in the woods trying to find their way out.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by Plaistow Police and Fire Departments, Hampstead Police, Trinity Ambulance personnel, Plaistow CERT Team, and friends of the families.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind the public that while hiking in New Hampshire’s many hiking areas it is important to always stay together and have a plan on what to do if you become separated.