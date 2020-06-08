EDRM Announces OpenText as Newest Preserver-Level Partner

EDRM Logo OpenText

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce OpenText, The Information Company™, as its newest Preserver-level partner.

E-discovery technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“As workforces become increasingly (or suddenly) dispersed, isolated information silos can hamper access to information, dampen productivity and result in added data security and privacy risks. Platforms for e-discovery, like OpenText Axcelerate and OpenText Insight, were developed to help solve these problems,” says OpenText chief product officer Muhi Majzoub. “In times of upheaval and disruption, the value of technology is multiplied, and knowledge sharing and best practices through partners like EDRM can help all of us address issues head-on.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like OpenText are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“OpenText has a commitment to community education and best practices,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are grateful for the support of this global industry giant and are looking forward to a continued collaboration as we respond to the unique challenges of the current crisis and look beyond to the future.”

This partnership allows OpenText access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

