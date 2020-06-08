Charlottesville Auto Dealership Shares Special Precautions During COVID-19
The Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) auto group has been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and all communications from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), government agencies, and local health officials. While dealerships have been designated across the country as essential business, they are committed to providing the safest possible environment for their employees and customers.
Enhanced Cleaning & Disinfecting Procedures
Beyond CMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s regular cleaning and sanitation procedures, they chose to take additional precautions to enhance cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all high-touch areas, including:
● Bathrooms
● Customer waiting areas and lounges
● Kiosks, credit card readers, counters, and service advisor stations
They shared that all of their door handles and countertops are wiped down hourly and they are offering hand sanitation stations in lounges and the showroom.
Changes in the Dealership
CMA’s Colonial Auto Center also detailed changes they have made in-dealership to accommodate customers' sales and service needs. These updates included the following:
● No more than 10 customers are allowed in their sales or service department at a time.
● Their waiting lounge was reconfigured so everyone can remain at least 6 feet apart.
● They will not be offering shuttle rides at this time and will not accompany customers on test drives in order to maintain social distancing standards.
● Anyone interacting with a customer’s car will wear gloves.
● They will place a steering wheel cover and a driver's seat cover on every vehicle before entering. This applies to cars in for service or their cars for test drives.
● They will sanitize each key fob and put them in a plastic zipper bag when not in use.
● All paperwork will be handled electronically and signed on a sanitized tablet. Only the customer will handle their credit card.
● They will wipe down and disinfect any areas they touch on a vehicle.
Increased At-Home Dealership Services
The dealership also catered to customers wishing to conduct business with them remotely or online with the following services:
● Service pick-up and delivery at no additional charge. (There may be distance limitations.)
● Virtual test drives through the use of video.
● Online or tele-purchase experience to include:
○ Trade appraisals
○ Price confirmation
○ Securing financing and protection products
○ Delivery of the vehicle to a customer’s home
○ 3-day return policy at no charge (max 300 miles)
Those looking for remote purchase or service options can contact a CMA sales or service professional to arrange these services in a simple, convenient way.
Contact CMA’s Colonial Auto Center
The dealership serving Charlottesville, VA has stepped up to address current needs in concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone with additional questions about their current operating procedures can contact the dealership. They are also offering a helpline for those in their community seeking additional help with grocery delivery, prescription pick-ups, or other essential errands.
About CMA’s Colonial Auto Center
CMA's Colonial Auto Center in Charlottesville is a proud part of Carter Myers Automotive, a family and employee-owned dealer group that has served Virginia since 1924. The dealership is known for its huge selection, ease of doing business, expert vehicle parts and service, and community involvement. The latest precautions they have taken are just a part of their mission of Moving Lives Forward for their customers, associates, and communities.
