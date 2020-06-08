Hasura’s Data Federation Enables Instant, Secure Data Access Via Unified GraphQL API

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hasura, the company behind the popular open source GraphQL engine, today announced Remote Joins, a major new feature for data federation. Hasura connects to databases and microservices and auto-generates a production-ready GraphQL backend to accelerate product development of modern, data-driven applications, and it has tens of millions of downloads and more than 17,000 GitHub stars.



With Remote Joins, developers can treat data across different data sources as if it were one database without having to modify or affect the existing data sources. Developers can point and click to create relationships between data models across these different data sources and enable access through a unified GraphQL API. Developers save time by not having to write code to build APIs and connect data, and API consumers discover related data faster and make more efficient API calls. Remote Joins is in public beta and will be showcased at Hasura Con ‘20 this month: https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2020 .

Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura, said, “Being able to access existing related data across independently owned systems of record is a game changer for developer teams. Developers can build and ship capabilities that add value to their users within minutes by leveraging relationships in their user data where it is right now, even if the data they need spans multiple independent domains. Our vision is to help teams instantly harness the power of the broader enterprise, by securely accessing data wherever it is, over a modern data API - GraphQL. Hasura provides the right API and data change management, security, observability, audit and performance controls to make this possible in an enterprise environment.”

Today developers have a vast number of ways in which they can architect their applications which leads to a complex data ecosystem that is difficult and time-consuming to navigate. Monolithic applications provide strongly consistent changes, while a microservices architecture provides high agility and independence, and out-of-the-box hosted services provide minimal development and ops investment. With so many infrastructure and data sources, often hosted in different locations, it can be a challenge to get all the data needed quickly and securely.

Hasura Remote Joins solves this problem by creating relationships across different data sources. Data sources may expose different interfaces like GraphQL, REST or even native protocols but developers can join them together using GraphQL's type system. By creating these relationships, a unified GraphQL API can be created for consistent and secure data access for the entire organization. When combined with Hasura's robust and granular permissions system, developers can more easily provide role-based views and actions on the data using a unified security model.

By using Hasura’s declarative configuration, the underlying data sources and APIs can evolve independently while maintaining a unified and consistent API to applications.The join, authorization logic and consistency checks are handled by Hasura while the execution logic remains highly performant as Hasura "pushes down" the heavy-lifting to the underlying data sources as much as possible. Organizations can enjoy the flexibility of complete data federation without performance penalties.

With Remote Joins, Hasura provides data agility to teams and allows organizations to completely harness the power of their data.

About Hasura Con ‘20

Hasura Con ‘20 is a free virtual conference that will bring together Hasura’s users and community for six days of learning in June. The conference will have speakers from Airbus, Cherre, Credimi, General Assembly, GraphCMS, Krafteer, Lineup Ninja, Meow.vc, NuxtJS, Observable, OneGraph, Prefect, RESULT, Swiggy, SZTAKI, Tarbh, The Chicago Reporter, The Guild and WorkClout. For more information, simply go to: https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2020 .

About Hasura

Hasura provides data access and data flow tools and services via GraphQL. Hasura makes data access easy and accelerates product delivery, by instantly composing a GraphQL API that is backed by databases and services so that the developer teams (or API consumers) get immediately productive. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1 (650) 814-4560



