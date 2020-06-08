Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued off Basin Cascade Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Greg Jellison 603-744-5470 June 8, 2020

Lincoln, NH – On Saturday, June 6, 2020 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called for an injured hiker on the Basin Cascade Trail. The only means of communication with the injured party was via text. It was learned that the victim suffered an upper leg injury and was unable to move.

Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Search and Rescue team responded to the Basin parking lot and hiked into the victim’s location, approximately ½ mile up Basin Cascade Trail. The victim, identified as Jessica Lord, 37, of Nashua NH, was loaded into a litter and carried down to the parking lot. The rescue party reached the trailhead at 2:30 p.m. She was then transported to Speare Memorial Hospital by the Linwood Ambulance service for evaluation of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

